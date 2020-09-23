Highlights: India gave a befitting reply to the President of Turkey, who made a statement on Kashmir from the United Nations Forum

India said that Turkish President is interfering in India’s internal affairs which is unacceptable

India said that Turkey should review its own policies before making a statement on Kashmir

United Nations

India has given a befitting reply to Turkish President Rechap Tayyip Erdogan, who once again made a poisonous statement on Kashmir from the platform of the United Nations General Assembly. India said that the Turkish President is interfering in India’s internal affairs which is completely unacceptable. India said that Turkey should undertake an in-depth review of its policies before making a statement on Kashmir.

PR UN Krishnamurthy, the Indian representative to the United Nations, issued a statement saying, “We have seen the statement of the President of Turkey regarding the Union Territories of India, Jammu and Kashmir. They are interfering in India’s internal affairs and this is completely unacceptable. Turkey should learn to respect the sovereignty of other countries and should review its policies in depth.



Kashmir is a burning issue: Tayyip Erdogan

Earlier, Erdogan once again chanted the rant of Kashmir from the stage of the United Nations General Assembly. He said that Kashmir is a burning issue and is very important for peace and stability in South Asia. He further said that this problem has become even more serious after the removal of Special Status (Article 370) of Jammu and Kashmir. We want a solution under this UN resolution. He also praised Pakistan during his address.

Erdogan has described Kashmir as Palestine

Speaking on the occasion of Eid ul Azha in August, Turkish President Erdogan, while speaking to Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan, assured support for Kashmir. Erdogan has also compared Kashmir to Palestine many times before. Not only this, he also falsely accused India of tyranny in Kashmir even during the Corona period. While the truth is that Erdogan, who is trying to teach democracy to India on Kashmir, is known in Turkey himself as a staunch Islamic dictator.





Turkey becomes the center of anti-India activities

Turkey has now emerged as the second largest center of ‘anti-India activities’ after Pakistan. According to the report of English website Hindustan Times, hardcore Islamic organizations are getting funds from Turkey in all parts of the country including Kerala and Kashmir. The report quoted a senior government official as saying that Turkey is trying to dissolve radicalism among Muslims in India and recruit extremists. His attempt is an attempt to expand his influence on South Asian Muslims.



Erdogan wants to become leader of Muslim countries

Erdoआनan recently converted the historic Hagia Sophia Museum into a mosque that remained a church until 1453. Erdoआनan has been in constant efforts to challenge the kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Muslim world. Last year, he tried to form a coalition of non-Arab Islamic countries in collaboration with the then PM of Malaysia Mahathir Mohammad and Pakistan PM Imran Khan.