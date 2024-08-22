Turkey’s PKK Suspicion | A 60-year-old Helsinki woman’s vacation ended with an arrest at Istanbul airport – Daughter: “Absurdity”

Turkey’s PKK suspicion|The woman arrested at Istanbul airport has lived in Finland for twenty years. According to the daughter, the woman has participated in demonstrations, but does not belong to any political organization.

22.8. 19:29

in Turkey the accusations attached to the arrested Kurdish woman living in Helsinki for leading the activities of the terrorist organization PKK are, according to the woman’s daughter and lawyer, a complete fabrication.

“This is absurd. My mother has only participated in demonstrations and is not a member of any political organization. The ongoing investigation in Turkey is not based on any evidence, and all allegations against my mother are unfounded,” says the daughter in an interview with HS.

The daughter speaks anonymously in this interview, as HS has not published the name of the arrested woman.

Neither is the lawyer of the arrested woman Murat Arksak does not believe that the description of the woman conveyed by the Turkish authorities and the media is correct.

“My client is not a member of the PKK. My client is neither guilty nor criminal. These are the lies of the Turkish government,” says Arksak on the phone from Istanbul.

Arkas too according to her, the woman’s relatives are “very, very worried”. The woman is only allowed to see her lawyer. According to Arksak, there is no idea how long the investigation will take. The woman is in remand custody in the approximately 900 inmate Bakırköy women’s prison in Istanbul.

According to the daughter, her 60-year-old mother, who lives in Helsinki, was on vacation in Turkey for a couple of weeks, visiting friends. On his way back to Finland, he was arrested at Istanbul airport on August 15.

According to Turkish media, the authorities suspect that the woman runs the branch of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, in Finland. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization in many countries, including the entire EU region.

According to the daughter, it is strange that the mother is in remand custody, but the news about her has already been reported on the basis of mere suspicions, as if she had been found guilty of the alleged activity. Turkish media have also mentioned the name of the arrested woman.

The woman has lived in Finland for twenty years. His background is Kurdish from Iran, but he has Finnish citizenship.

Daughter worries whether her mother’s rights will be fulfilled. of the World Justice Project In the list of 142 countries, Turkey ranks 117th in terms of implementation of the rule of law.

According to the Turkish media, the Turkish intelligence service had been following the woman for a long time. He is suspected of, among other things, supplying funds to the PKK, coordinating the organization’s members, and organizing the PKK’s activities and events in Finland.

Lawyer Murat Arskak says that in Turkey the state basically treats all Kurds like criminals. Arksak is Kurdish himself.

“With the Kurds, cases are not handled according to human rights standards,” says Arksak.