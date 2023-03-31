This Thursday, March 30, the Turkish Parliament approved a bill to allow Finland to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). A decision that opens the way for Helsinki to join the Western defense alliance at a time when war continues to rage in Ukraine. For its part, Sweden, which is also seeking to become part of the Alliance, is still waiting.

It was the last Parliament of the 30 members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in making the decision. This Thursday Türkiye ratified Finland’s entry into the alliance.

A determination that comes days after Hungary approved a similar bill. And after the pronouncement of the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at the beginning of March, in which he assured that Finland had complied with the Turkish requirements to be part of the organization.

Among the requirements was adopting concrete measures to comply promises to crack down on groups seen by Ankara as terrorists and free up defense exports.

But Finland’s path is far from Sweden’s, the two countries having demanded to join the military alliance last year in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey was the last of 30 allied countries to ratify Finland and remains unaccepted of Sweden’s bid, saying it has not done enough to fight groups the country regards as “terrorists.”

To join the Atlantic Alliance, the parliaments of all NATO members, without exception, must ratify the new candidates.

