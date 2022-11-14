Reuters: Turkey’s interior ministry compares US condolences to killer’s arrival at crime scene

Turkish Interior Minister Suleiman Soylu hinted at US involvement in the Istanbul attack. Writes about it Reuters.

In particular, the head of the Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs compared Washington’s condolences to the victims with “a killer who arrived one of the first at the scene of the crime.” Ankara is confident that supporters of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers’ Party, recognized in Turkey, as well as the People’s Protection Unit (YPG) are behind the explosion. As recalled by the agency, Washington supports the YPG in the conflict in Syria.

Earlier, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party stated that it was not involved in organizing a terrorist attack on Istiklal Street in the center of Istanbul.

The explosion on Istiklal Street in Istanbul thundered on November 13. The attack killed six people, injured 81, including three Russians.

Law enforcement authorities have detained a suspected terrorist, a Syrian citizen Ahlam Albashir, as well as a man whose identity is not disclosed. Later, law enforcers reported that Albashir confessed during interrogation to her involvement in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.