The Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that consumer prices increased by 5.4 percent in March compared to the previous month, bringing the annual inflation rate from 45.44 percent in February to more than 61 percent.

The highest annual price rises were recorded in the transportation sector at 99.12 percent, while food prices rose by 70.33 percent, according to the data, in the largest increase recorded in two consecutive years since March 2002.

The increase in prices is part of an economic crisis exacerbated by the Corona pandemic. At the same time, the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent a jump in the prices of gas, oil, and grain.

The hyperinflation in Turkey comes after a series of interest rate cuts last year, which came based on the opposition of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the high cost of lending, and in an attempt to boost growth, investment and exports. Contrary to well-established economic thinking, the Turkish president argues that high rates cause inflation.

The central bank cut interest rates by 5 percentage points between September and December, but they have remained unchanged at 14 percent this year.

The Turkish lira, which lost 44 percent of its value against the dollar last year, fell to 18.41 against the dollar in December, a new record.

The weak performance of the currency caused inflation in the import-dependent Turkish economy.

In an effort to ease the burden on Turkish families, the Turkish government implemented tax cuts on basic goods and an electricity tariff adjustment.