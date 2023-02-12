Hatay Airport in the Turkish city of Antakya resumed operations on February 12 after earthquakes.

As a result of the impact of the elements, the runway (RWY) was damaged.

“We have completed the repair of the runway at Hatay Airport, today it was re-commissioned,” Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu wrote on Twitter.

It is noted that thanks to the resumption of the work of the airport, it will be easier to deliver humanitarian aid to residents of Hatay province.

Earlier it was reported that after the earthquake in the Turkish province of Hatay, a giant fault formed with a depth of 30 m and a width of about 200 m.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the province of Kahramanmarash in southeastern Turkey near the border with Syria. According to the latest data, more than 29 thousand died, among the Syrians more than 1.4 thousand became victims.

At the same time, UN Deputy Secretary General Martin Griffiths believes that the number of victims of earthquakes in Turkey and Syria will exceed 40 thousand people.

According to the authorities, the earthquake was the strongest since 1939.