A Turkish political analyst for “Sky News Arabia” monitors what he sees as the reasons behind Demirtas’ stance, amid disagreements between opposition and independent parties over choosing a presidential candidate.

The former co-chair of the Peoples’ Democratic Party has been imprisoned since November 2016, after the government accused him of having links with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara classifies as a terrorist group, and he faces a sentence of up to 142 years on charges of terrorism.

While Turkish officials accuse the HDP of being the political wing of the Workers’ Party, the pro-Kurdish party denies this claim.

Demirtas ran from prison in the previous presidential elections in 2018, obtaining 8.4 percent of the vote. According to Turkish opposition media, the opposition leader launched his election campaign for new elections early in the new year.

Party preparations

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and several Turkish left-wing parties previously announced the Labor and Freedom Alliance to contest the presidential and parliamentary elections independently, after a coalition of 6 opposition parties rejected the party’s invitation to join the coalition.

Regarding Demirtas’ position on the elections, a party statement stated that a delegation from it visited him in Edirne prison to consult about his candidacy for the elections. Demirtas thanked the delegation, but stated that his legal status was not suitable for candidacy, but he would support any candidate chosen by his party.

The “Labor and Freedom” coalition includes the “Democratic Peoples”, “Turkish Workers TİP”, “EMEP Labor”, “TOP Social Freedom”, “EHP Labor Movement”, and “Union of Socialist Councils”.

Reasons for not running

According to the Turkish writer and political analyst, Yavuz Agar, Demirtas’ refusal to run this time is due to:

• His commitment to the laws, and that he does not see the presidency as a personal issue, but rather considers it a means to end the current government that he opposes, and supports any person who achieves the goal.

• He presents himself to the Turks and Kurds as a political prisoner for 7 years.

• Demirtas believes that with some questioning the legitimacy of Erdogan’s candidacy for the third time, Erdogan will not run in the elections unless he guarantees its results.

• The opposition leader does not rule out a recurrence of what happened in the 2018 presidential elections, as all opinion polls indicated the victory of the opposition candidate, Muharram Ince, but the result ended in favor of Erdogan, with opposition sayings that Ince had received threats.

Criticism of the opposition coalition

For his part, Demirtas criticized the alliance of the six opposition parties for not choosing a joint candidate for the presidential elections so far.

“For 3 years, we struggled to have a democratic coalition, but everyone, including the opposition, did everything they could to prevent it,” he said in a tweet on his Twitter account, which is managed by his lawyers.

Demirtas added, “We only have 4 months, and once again, everyone is doing everything to delay the appearance of the joint candidate. What kind of madness is this?”, referring to reports of a dispute over naming the presidential candidate.