Turkey's President Erdogan is seen to be openly screwing up from France and America. Turkey's economy appears to be falling into the trough due to new US sanctions. On the other hand, President Erdogan has announced that he will revive his country's economy with evil powers. He also said that many changes will also be made in the new year to bring structural reforms in interest rates, inflation and exchange rates.The Turkish president last month promised judicial and economic reforms. Since his promise, it was feared that Kurdish and other politicians in Turkish jails would soon be released. However, many experts have doubted Erdogan's promise. Let us tell you that Erdogan had jailed several of his anti-politicians on charges of trying for a failed coup in Turkey two years ago.

2021 will be the year of democratic, economic reforms

Addressing a program in Ankara, Erdogan said that the new year i.e. 2021 will be the year of democratic and economic reforms. Efforts will also be made to introduce these reforms in Parliament at the earliest. He said that we are trying to remove the problems created by economic reforms and epidemics at the earliest. He called interest rates the mother of all evil.

Turkey’s economy in crisis due to US restrictions

Turkey’s economy is going through a crisis these days due to US restrictions. On Monday itself, Turkish currency lira hit a record low after the US warning to impose economic sanctions. Turkey is part of the US-led military organization NATO. It has procured the S-400 air defense system from Russia. Turkey has tested this system, after which the US warned to impose economic sanctions on Turkey.

Sinan Ulgen, an analyst at Turkey's Adam Research Institute, believes that through his statement, Erdogan tried to show that he was the protector of the rights of Muslims all over the world. Ulgen said, "The ongoing controversy over the cartoon is part of the growing rivalry between the two countries." France has formed a strategic alliance with the United Arab Emirates to counter the growing influence of political Islam in West Asia and North Africa.

Erdogan shielding Islam to divert attention from issues

Erdogan is also talking about religion and patriotism to divert people’s attention from the real issues. Turkey’s economic situation has been deteriorating continuously for the past few months. The value of his currency has reached a record low. Unemployment and inflation figures in the country are setting new records every day. There has been an uprising in Turkey before, which Erdogan crushed on the strength of the army. In such a situation, he is trying to focus people’s attention on other issues with the help of these issues.