And Reuters news agency quoted Turkish media as saying that the judges unanimously accepted the indictment from the country’s Supreme Court of Appeal. Anadolu news agency reported that the list will now be sent to the HDP, to present its initial defense.

The case follows a years-long campaign against the HDP, during which thousands of its members were tried on terrorism charges. The party denies its connection to terrorism, stressing that the whole issue is a “political process”.

For his part, HDP leader Mithat Sankar promised a “successful defense” in the case, saying after a meeting of the party leadership that the charges had no legal basis.

“The cause of the cause is the Kurdish people and their will, and it also aims to destroy hope for democracy in Turkey, stifle the yearning for freedom and completely bury dreams of peace,” Sinjar told reporters.

The HDP has come under increasing pressure in recent months, with allies of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) calling for it to be banned over alleged links to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Turkey has a long history of shutting down political parties, including pro-Kurdish parties. Critics say Turkey’s judicial system is subject to political influence, a claim the AKP denies.