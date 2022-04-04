Turkey’s annual consumer inflation rate reached 61.14% in March, accelerating for the tenth consecutive month and reaching the highest level in 20 years, according to data published on Monday by TurkStat, as the country’s statistics agency is known. . In February, the Turkish consumer price index (CPI) had jumped 54.44% compared to the same month last year. On a monthly basis, Turkish CPI rose 5.46% in March, after rising 4.81% in February, TurkStat reports. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.

