The annual consumer inflation rate (CPI, for its acronym in English) in Turkey decelerated for the fifth consecutive month in March, to 50.5%, compared to 55.2% in February, according to data published this Monday, 3, by the TurkStat, as the country’s statistics agency is known. In October, Turkish annual CPI had reached a 25-year high of 85.5%. On a month-on-month basis, Turkish CPI rose 2.3% in March, slowing from February’s 3.2% rise. Source: Dow Jones Newswires.