





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also said his country will extend the use of the Russian Mir payment system. The announcements came a day after meeting with Vladimir Putin. Turkey will start using the ruble to pay for part of Russian gas it imports, and intends to deepen its ties with Moscow by expanding the use of Russia's Mir payment system, it said on Saturday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Erdogan made the announcements a day after meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi. It was not specified what percentage of payments for Russian gas imported by Turkey would be in rubles.

The move puts Erdogan at odds with the United States, which has spearheaded an international movement to sanction Russia after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey is a member of NATO and has complex and ambiguous relations with Russia in various spheres of interest. The country was one of the mediators, alongside the UN, of an agreement that involved Kiev and Moscow to create a grain export route through the Black Sea.

gas in rubles

Using the ruble helps Russia avoid dollar payments and the restrictions imposed on such transfers because of sanctions.

In March, Putin said that countries deemed hostile to Moscow would have to pay rubles for the gas, in response to the freezing of Russian assets by Western nations. Turkey, however, has not applied sanctions and is not considered a hostile country by Moscow.

Russia’s state-owned gas company Gazprom has already cut off gas supplies to Latvia, Poland, Bulgaria, Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark for refusing to comply with ruble payment requirements.

Russia accounted for about a quarter of Turkey’s oil imports and nearly half of its natural gas purchases in 2021.

Banking system

After the meeting between the two leaders, Erdogan told reporters that there is a new “plan” to improve bilateral relations, which will serve as a “source of power between Turkey and Russia in financial terms”.

Turkey said five banks were preparing to extend the use of Russia’s Mir payment system, making life easier for Russian tourists in Turkey, one of the few countries in Europe that still offer flights to and from Russia.

The European Union (EU), of which Turkey is not a member, despite having pursued this in the early years of the Erdogan government, has closed its airspace to Russian planes and revoked landing permits for Russian airlines.

Airline fleets of Russian companies were also sanctioned in such a way that new parts for old aircraft, in addition to maintenance, became difficult to obtain.

In addition to these sanctions, major Russian banks were excluded from the Swift transnational banking communication network, which made transferring money to Russians a difficult task in most banks around the world.

Russians accounted for the second highest number of tourists in Turkey in the first half of 2022, surpassed only by German tourists.

bl (AFP, dpa)








