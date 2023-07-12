The Turkish Parliament will not be able to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO before October due to the summer recess of Congress, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

“There are two months of parliamentary recess” and when the parliamentarians return “there will be many legislative proposals that will be discussed in order of importance,” explained the Turkish president, responding to a journalist who asked him if the accession could be ratified in October.

“But our intention is to end this as soon as possible,” Erdogan said on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Lithuania. “When the session of Parliament opens, I think that your president will agree to give priority to this agreement,” he added.

Erdogan on Monday ended a 14-month blockade on lift its veto on Sweden joining the military alliance.

The head of state nevertheless warned Stockholm that there should be no new offenses against the Koran: “we hope that Sweden will not tolerate more attacks against the Koran, which offend more than 2 billion Muslims around the world,” he said.

In the last two months, individuals burned copies of the Koran in Sweden on two occasions, most recently in late June; actions that Erdogan called “terrorists”.

divisions by decision

Turkish public opinion appeared divided on Tuesday over the turn taken by President Erdogan, by accepting on Monday to lift the veto on Sweden’s entry into NATO: while some praise the president as a skillful negotiator, others lash out at him for having given in.

What the Turkish media made clear is that a few hours after the president’s change of position was known, the question for the public is whether Erdogan got what he wanted in exchange for the green light he gave, or whether he will return from the Nato summit in Vilnius empty-handed..

“The world talks about Turkey’s decision: Erdogan, the absolute hero of the summit,” the newspaper headlined yesterday Daily Sabahwhich, like other pro-government media, highlighted as achievements the supposed concessions that would have been obtained in exchange for stopping blocking Sweden’s entry into the Atlantic Alliance.

They assured that Turkey has received full support for its aspiration to reactivate the accession process to the European Union (EU), including the abolition of the visa regime required for Turkish tourists and other demands.

“Turkey said ‘we do not accept Sweden’s entry into NATO.’

“Sweden did not take a step back. They burned our holy book, the Koran. The ruling wing did not react sufficiently to that either,” the politician added to his party’s parliamentary group.

“Biden phoned Erdogan; Erdogan suddenly did a 180 degree turn and said: ‘We will say yes to Sweden’s entry into NATO, we will take it to Parliament.’ Is this how a state is governed?” Kiliçdaroglu raised. In addition, he accused Erdogan of ignoring the rules required to enter the EU, especially regarding democratic standards.

