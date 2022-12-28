Yeni Safak: Black Sea fields will provide Turkey with gas for 33 years

The reserves of gas fields in the Black Sea will provide households in Turkey with fuel for several decades. About it informs Yeni Safak newspaper.

In total, the reserves of deposits in the territorial waters of the country have reached more than 700 billion cubic meters, their value is estimated at one trillion dollars, as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted earlier. These volumes will be enough for the state for 33 years.

Now work on the fields continues, the government plans to connect the Black Sea gas to the national energy network at the end of March. The head of state also spoke about this earlier, but Erdogan did not indicate a specific month. In subsequent years, gas production in the country will reach a peak, according to the publication.

At the beginning of this week, it became known that a Turkish vessel discovered a new field with 58 billion cubic meters of natural gas reserves. In October, it was reported that the country planned to drill 100 wells onshore and perform some work offshore.