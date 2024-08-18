Turkey | Wildfires in the Izmir region brought under control in Turkey

Turkey|Almost a thousand people were evacuated from the path of the fires.

Aegean Sea The wildfires raging around the coastal city of Izmir have mostly been brought under control, the authorities said on Sunday.

“There is no longer any danger in the area above the city. Firefighters have contained the fire to the valley. Thank God, the fire in Yamatar district in Izmir has been brought under control,” said the Minister of Agriculture Ibrahim Yumakli.

The fires that raged for several days damaged dozens of buildings and at least 26 people received injuries that required hospital treatment. Almost a thousand people were evacuated from the path of the fires.

At least five other wildfires were still raging in Turkey on Sunday, including in Bolu in the northwest of the country and in Aydin in western Turkey.

Izmir is the third largest city in Turkey.