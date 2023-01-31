Author Sabah Tutar: in addition to Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Libya, Iraq, the United States will collapse in Ukraine

The US defeats in Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria and Iraq will most likely be joined by Ukraine. With such an opinion spoke Sabah columnist Berjan Tutar.

Tutar warned the US of the defeat in Ukraine and said that the US military was unable to win any of the conflicts after World War II because of the desire to “transform the vanquished.”

“In a way, they want the impossible. Therefore, from every war that the United States enters, they come out with a defeat, ”said the author from Turkey.

The journalist added that the US authorities do not have sufficient data on the states they are opposed to. Quite often, politicians experience a lack of strategic planning and a lack of understanding of the current picture of the world.

“For example, presidents such as John F. Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson, and Richard Nixon, who ruled the United States during the Vietnam War, in which the country suffered its greatest defeat, had very little knowledge of the relationship between Vietnam, the Soviet Union, and China. Similarly, after the September 11 attacks, it turned out that only a few Americans know the difference between Sunnis and Shiites,” Tutar concluded.

Earlier, China called the term for the defeat of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). According to Asia Times, this will happen in six months, even taking into account the supply of NATO tanks.