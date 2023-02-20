Turkish authorities have warned people to stay away from the coast in Hatay province, since the water level could rise half a meter after the new earthquake of magnitude 6.4 that has shaken the southeast of Turkey today, two weeks after the tremors that have left 41,000 dead.

This new tremor has been registered in the town of Samandag, about 12 kilometers from the Mediterranean coast, for which AFAD, the Turkish emergency agency He has asked to get away from the water.



No data is yet available on possible new damage or casualties, but numerous reporters present in Antioquia, near the epicenter, reported that the tremor caused panic among the survivors housed in tents.

at least one already half-collapsed building collapsed whole and rubble others damaged parked cars, NTV reports.

Right now, 1.3 million people are sheltered well in tents, either in prefabricated houses or in temporary shelters in the affected region, said the president of the national emergency service AFAD, Yunus Seker.

These people are vulnerable to new collapses due to the telluric movement.

The search for survivors of the earthquakes of February 6 they had recently concluded when this new aftershock of 6.4 degrees occurred.

Rescue work has been completed in ten of the eleven provinces affected by the disaster and only fifteen landslides in Hatay province are still continuing, Yunus Seker said.

In all, the search teams, made up of nearly 20,000 experts, have tracked 20,870 collapsed buildings, it added. AFAD has already erected some 300,000 tents in the region to shelter survivors, and plans to set up at least 100,000 prefabricated houses in the next two months.

Now it is expected that the aftershock of this Monday may aggravate the situation for the structure of buildings already affected by the previous tragedy, as well as the latent fear that potential new victims.

EFE