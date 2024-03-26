Speaker Kurtulmus: the conflict in Ukraine could result in a war between the Russian Federation and the West

The conflict in Ukraine could result in a war between Russia and the West. Speaker of the Turkish Parliament Numan Kurtulmus warned about this, transmits Anadolu Agency.

The politician recalled that Moscow and Kyiv were close to signing a peace agreement in Istanbul, but it was thwarted by “certain forces” that did not want to end the conflict. Now there is a risk of the conflict spreading to Eastern Europe, and possibly to an even wider area.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the conflict in Ukraine was provoked by the West. According to him, no one doubts this.

The head of Russian diplomacy also commented on statements by French President Emmanuel Macron about the possible dispatch of a French contingent to Ukraine. According to Lavrov, such statements come from Macron’s desire to “please” the United States.