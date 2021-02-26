Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar assured that the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) will be used only in case of danger, the agency reports. Anadolu…

“Turkey intends to use the S-400 only in case of threats and danger. S-400s in Turkey do not pose a threat to those who are not going to attack it, ”he said.

According to the representative of the republic, the US decision to introduce a number of restrictions against Turkey due to the supply of complexes does not correspond to the “spirit of the alliance.” Akar also noted that the Turkish side will use anti-aircraft missile systems independently of NATO systems.

Earlier, Washington said it was unacceptable for Ankara to buy the S-400 from Russia, warning about the possibility of introducing additional sanctions against the republic. In turn, the Turkish authorities refused to make concessions in negotiations with the United States, announcing their intention to buy a second set of Russian air defense systems, subject to the transfer of technology.