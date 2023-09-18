Home page politics

From: Erkan Pehlivan

President Erdogan met with US billionaire Elon Musk ahead of the UN General Assembly. Erdogan asked for Tesla factories, but not more freedom of the press on “X”.

New York – The Turkish president is currently holding his own Recep Tayyip Erdogan in New York to attend the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations. But it seemed even more important Erdogan meets with Tesla boss Elon Musk at Turkish House. During the 45-minute conversation, the Turkish president is said to have asked the tech billionaire to build a Tesla production facility in Turkey.

At the meeting in New York, Erdogan immediately invited the entrepreneur to make a return visit to Turkey. Erdogan said afterwards that there could be opportunities for cooperation with the SpaceX space program.

Musk bows to pressure from Erdogan: X censors journalists’ posts

Happy photos were published from the meeting where Musk appeared with his little son. But appearances are deceiving. There is also said to be trouble between the two sides over “X” (formerly Twitter). Musk’s company had to bow to the Turkish government and censor content.

For example, you can read the content of investigative journalist Cevheri Güven in the Türkiye no longer see. Güven recently had 500,000 followers on X. The exiled journalist regularly writes about Erdogan’s machinations and his government’s connections to organized crime and terrorist organizations, for example in Syria. Erdogan’s government had threatened the US billionaire that he would otherwise ban X throughout Turkey.

X blocks website of exiled journalist in Turkey

“In response to legal proceedings and to ensure that Twitter remains available to people in Turkey, we have taken action today to restrict access to some content in Turkey.” The US company did this in May announced this year. Musk, who sees himself as a defender of freedom of expression, bowed to pressure from Erdogan. “The choice was between completely throttling Twitter or restricting access to some tweets. “What of this do you want?” wrote Elon Musk at the time in response to criticism from a journalist on X.

Tesla sales as a means of pressure: Erdogan wants to bring Musk into line

In conversation with our editorial team Cevheri Güven, who lives in exile in Germany assumes that Musk, like many media bosses, will be brought into line: “Tesla has a growing sales network in Turkey. Twitter has become the Turkish people’s main information network after the destruction of free media. If Musk doesn’t respond to Erdogan’s demands on Twitter, Erdogan could put pressure on him with the Tesla sales.”

In fact, there were problems with Tesla’s vehicle deliveries to Turkey during the elections last May. Officially it was said that the delays were caused by problems with customs. But Güven doesn’t believe it. “If Musk bows to Erdogan once, things will continue and freedom of expression on Twitter will disappear, at least in Turkey,” warns Güven.

Erdogan had also brought early media bosses under control

Erdogan had previously used a similar procedure against media in Turkey. “In the first years of the Erdoğan government, media bosses were put under pressure by their commercial activities outside the media. “Including tax penalties and bureaucratic obstacles,” says Güven. On February 17, 2009, the Turkish tax authorities imposed a fine on Dogan-Media, which also includes the newspaper Hurriyet heard, a fine of 382 million euros for tax evasion. The media company has since been bought by an oligarch close to the government.