Ombudsman Mironov: Turkey is ready to help Russian restaurants with the import of sanctioned goods

Turkey wanted to help Russian restaurants with the import of sanctioned goods from Europe by providing a “logistic shoulder” or reorienting imports to Turkish production. This was announced by the Ombudsman in the restaurant business of Moscow Sergey Mironov, reports RIA News.

According to him, such issues were discussed at a meeting of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, restaurateurs, representatives of the Turkish authorities and large companies. He pointed out that in Russia there are establishments focused on European products, such as cheeses, pastas, sauces, and they are experiencing difficulties with supplies.

“What Turkish colleagues say -” we buy these products for ourselves and are ready to provide a “logistic shoulder” and debug deliveries to Russia,” Mironov said.

He added that the Turkish business is ready to supply its goods, such as furniture. It will cost more in terms of logistics, but the prices will not become exorbitant. In addition, Turkey intends to supply Russia with the necessary spare parts and components for European equipment, but also asks to take a closer look at their production, which is no worse than in Europe.

The Ombudsman concluded that Turkish companies plan to open their representative offices in Russia, and it will take several months to establish cooperation.

The list of goods for parallel imports was published by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in May 2022. Then the list included, in particular, cosmetic components, chemical products, musical instruments and spare parts for cars. The decision was made against the backdrop of the withdrawal of a large number of foreign companies and brands from Russia after the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine.