Turkey wanted to expel American servicemen from the Incirlik military airbase after the statement by US President Joe Biden, in which he called the mass death of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire at the beginning of the 20th century as genocide. Such a proposal was made by the chairman of the Turkish Rodina party, Dogu Perincek. TASS…

“The Turkish Armed Forces must immediately establish full control over the Incirlik airbase and return home the American troops located there within 15 days,” the politician urged.

Currently, the Incirlik base, located near the city of the same name in the province of Adana, is used by both the Turkish and American Air Force (Air Force) and is considered the easternmost base of the US Air Force and NATO Command in Europe. As noted by TASS, in Ankara, against the backdrop of pressure from Washington, discussions have arisen before about the possibility of closing the air base for the Americans, but Turkish politicians have not yet reached real action.

Biden officially recognized the Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire on April 24. This gesture was timed to the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Armenian Genocide. In his statement, the American leader noted that those who remember the victims of the massacres on this day commit themselves to “preventing a repetition of such atrocities.”

In response, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Ankara completely rejects the statements of the US President on the recognition of the genocide. In his opinion, such statements by Biden are “wholly and completely” based on populism.