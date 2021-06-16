Turkey

Win to survive in the first week of the Euro. That is the only premise that exists for the Ottoman team. One that took the hit in the opening match against Italy (3-0). Senol Günes’s men are last in Group A but they have prominent players in the major leagues in their ranks: Çalhanoglu (Milan), Söyüncü and Under (Leicester), Demiral (Juventus) or Yazici and Yilmaz (Lille). However, it is a fierce and passionate block, something key for duels like these.

As to follow: Buraz Yilmaz. The attacking leader of the French champion Lille. He arrives in a state of grace (16 goals) and his nose today seems vital.