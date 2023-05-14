Turkey went to the polls en masse this Sunday in which the fate of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Islamist government was decided after two decades in power. Since morning, long queues have formed at the schools, with voters anxious to decide the future of their country, on an election day that has been largely calm, despite the tension with which the last week of the elections was experienced and that led to several opposition candidates to appear at their rallies protected by bulletproof vests. Everything indicates that these will be very close elections. Polls show a slight lead to joint opposition candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroglu. If no candidate exceeds 50% of the votes, the Turkish presidency will be decided within two weeks in a second round.

“From 8.00 [hora de apertura de los colegios] there were people waiting”, explains an observer from the independent association Öy ve Ötesi deployed in a polling station in the Fatih district, on the European side of Istanbul. In several schools in this city, long queues were formed to vote, longer than in previous elections. At the Ihsan Sungu school, in the Kadiköy district, more than a third of the census had voted within three hours of the opening. And close to a hundred people waited to access the classrooms that housed the ballot boxes. At noon, at the nearby Kandilli school, more than 50% of the census had voted and dozens of people formed a line that extended to the street.

“Enough of this, we need a change! Enough of this cost of living that is drowning poor people like me ”, justified the elderly Bedriye, leaving school, after depositing her ballot for the opposition candidate Kiliçdaroglu. A young supporter of the left-wing socialist formation TIP also explained that she had cast her vote for Kiliçdaroglu despite not representing her ideas: “Change is necessary, and different sectors of society have come together to support it.”

Turkish President and re-election candidate Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan wave as they leave a polling station in Istanbul. UMIT BEKTAS (REUTERS) A man is transferred by toilets to a polling station in Istanbul, this Sunday. DYLAN MARTINEZ (REUTERS) Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, the joint opposition candidate, votes at a polling station in Ankara on Sunday. Uncredited (AP) People queue to vote outside a polling station in Ankara this Sunday. YVES HERMAN (REUTERS) A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Istanbul. Associated Press/LaPresse (AP) Voters queue to deposit their ballots in a makeshift barracks in Antakya, southern Turkey, destroyed by the earthquake this year. CAN EROK (AFP) A woman leaves a booth before voting at a polling station in Ankara on Sunday. Uncredited (AP) People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Istanbul, this Sunday. Khalil Hamra (AP) A man walks past a banner bearing the image of joint opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu before voting in Ankara on Sunday. CAGLA GURDOGAN (REUTERS)

The desire for change through the polls, which closed at 5:00 p.m. (one hour less in mainland Spain), have been reflected in various polling stations, where those responsible for the polling station have had to replace the stamps with which the electoral preference after being broken by the force with which voters cast their will. In a center in Istanbul, the polling station president had to ask voters for calm after being forced to replace four broken seals. In Diyarbakir, the local press reported that a 19-year-old girl had broken her hand from the force with which she stamped her vote shouting: “For my mother, for my father and for my brothers.”

In general, turnout in elections is usually very high, and in the last four decades it has fluctuated between 79% and 93%. For these, it is also expected to be close to the record. Voting is mandatory and the penalty for not exercising it is about 15 euros, but fines are not normally applied or are easily appealed. Just over 64 million people form the census in Turkey and another three million abroad. In total, nearly 200,000 ballot boxes have been displayed, so between 300 and 400 people vote in each one.

This high turnout is a sign of the importance that Turkish citizens give to elections, in a country where the results usually faithfully reflect the popular will. International monitoring missions – this time more than a hundred OSCE observers have been deployed – have defined previous elections under the Erdogan government as “fair, but unfair”. They believe that imbalances occur during the campaign: through the abusive use of state resources and the media by the ruling party.

Even so, fearing possible fraud and given that the polls predicted a very close result, both opposition parties and independent associations have deployed hundreds of thousands of observers to cover the entire country. In Hatay and Gaziantep, two provinces affected by the earthquake last February, officials from Öy ve Ötesi explained that the influx has been massive thanks to the fact that numerous buses have been chartered so that the victims could return to their hometowns and exercise their rights. to vote, in many cases in prefabricated barracks installed for it.

The person in charge in Hatay assured that irregularities have been detected in some districts of this province, such as people trying to vote instead of others or that the people in charge of polling stations closed the minutes before the end of the vote. In a town in the province of Sanliurfa, also in the southeast of the country, the opposition party CHP denounced that members of the polling station had stamped votes in favor of President Erdogan.

