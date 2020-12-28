Ankara has passed a law that can ban NGOs. Even food donations could in future be regarded as “financing terrorists”.

While the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan keeps giving shop window speeches about reforms and renewal of democracy and calling on the EU for a fresh start in mutual relations, his government is in practice in the process of eliminating the last democratic leeway in Turkey.

After the country’s parliament, the judiciary and the media were largely brought under the control of the president, it is now the turn of the often opposition professional associations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Last year a law was passed to make Turkey’s bar associations, in which lawyers critical of the government set the tone, meaningless by allowing rival organizations close to the government.

The Turkish Medical Association, which repeatedly and massively criticized the government during the pandemic and also questions the official figures, has already been brought into the vicinity of terrorists by Erdoğan. His right-wing coalition partner promptly called for the chamber to be banned. Now, at the request of the President, Parliament has passed a law that allows NGOs to be banned if one of their members is suspected of funding terrorist organizations.

This threatens all non-governmental organizations and especially those that are active in any way in the Kurdish areas. Even food donations can mutate into “financing terrorists”. The EU should not allow itself to be blinded by Erdoğan’s speeches and refuse to deepen economic cooperation as long as the Turkish government takes every rule of law ad absurdum and mutes its critics by all means.

This applies to the NGOs, but also to the political prisoners, such as the former chairman of the opposition party HDP, Selahattin Demirtaş, and others who are not released even at the request of the European Court of Human Rights.