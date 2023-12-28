If the police confiscate a car here and the owner is not allowed to have it back, you will often encounter it not too long afterwards at Domeinen Roerende Zaken. You won't soon see a white AMG from a night pharmacist with blue-red stripes participating in a chase. The police in Turkey are now doing something different with cars that used to belong to criminals.

The Turkish Minister of the Interior says proudly X that 23 cars have been seized from 'organized crime groups'. 'After the court ruling, these vehicles were handed over to our police. From now on, these instruments no longer belong to criminal organizations; it will be at the disposal of our police and at the service of our country!', writes Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The new cars for the police of Turkey

The collection of seized cars is no small feat. In the video that Yerlikaya posts with his message, officers pose with the cars. We see, among others, a Bentley Continental GT, Porsche Taycan Turbo S, Audi RS 6 and a Ferrari 458. The fleet of police cars also consists of some SUVs from Volvo, Range Rover, Peugeot and Mercedes, but also a Golf R, some E and A-classes and some 1-series.

All together, the group of cars would be worth 100 million Turkish Liras. This amounts to approximately 3 million euros. According to DailyTelegraph the cars belong to a drug trafficker who is also said to be the leader of a motorcycle club. He was arrested in Istanbul, alongside 36 accomplices. Now you would just be a Turkish agent, be assigned a new official car and given the key to the Nissan Juke…