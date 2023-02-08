Turkey | Twitter restricted in Turkey after earthquake

Turks have widely criticized the actions of the Turkish administration after the earthquake on social media.

of Twitter use has been blocked after the severe 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Monday. More than 11,000 people have died in the earthquake zone in Turkey and Syria.

“Real-time network data shows that the use of Twitter has been restricted in Turkey,” says Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet connections and cyber security around the world, according to the Reuters news agency.

According to Netblocks, Turkey has previously restricted the use of social media during national emergencies and accidents, reports news agency AFP. According to the journalists of the news agency, Twitter can currently only be used in Turkey with a VPN connection.

Criticism The Turkish government’s slow actions, poor communication and lack of rescue efforts after the devastating earthquake have been steadily increasing on social media.

According to AFP, the Turkish police have arrested more than ten people who have criticized the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan administration activities after a disaster.

Erdoğan is granted, that Turkey had problems with earthquake first aid. At the same press conference, he urged citizens to follow official communications and to ignore the “speech of provocateurs”.