Wednesday, February 8, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Turkey | Twitter restricted in Turkey after earthquake

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 8, 2023
in World Europe
0

Turks have widely criticized the actions of the Turkish administration after the earthquake on social media.

of Twitter use has been blocked after the severe 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey on Monday. More than 11,000 people have died in the earthquake zone in Turkey and Syria.

“Real-time network data shows that the use of Twitter has been restricted in Turkey,” says Netblocks, an organization that monitors internet connections and cyber security around the world, according to the Reuters news agency.

Read more: More than 11,200 dead already – Winter storm complicates rescue work, survivors are threatened by dehydration and hypothermia

According to Netblocks, Turkey has previously restricted the use of social media during national emergencies and accidents, reports news agency AFP. According to the journalists of the news agency, Twitter can currently only be used in Turkey with a VPN connection.

Criticism The Turkish government’s slow actions, poor communication and lack of rescue efforts after the devastating earthquake have been steadily increasing on social media.

See also  Energy | The meter reveals the home's unnecessary electricity consumption - An electrical engineer tells how he himself managed to tune the consumption to a lower level

According to AFP, the Turkish police have arrested more than ten people who have criticized the Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan administration activities after a disaster.

Erdoğan is granted, that Turkey had problems with earthquake first aid. At the same press conference, he urged citizens to follow official communications and to ignore the “speech of provocateurs”.

#Turkey #Twitter #restricted #Turkey #earthquake

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

stc launches an investment fund that aims to invest in 9 technology fields

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result