Turkey | Turkish media: Sweden returned a Kurdish man convicted of PKK membership to Turkey

Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden arrest and return dozens of Kurds to Turkey.

Swedish returned to Turkey a Kurdish man whom Turkey has sentenced to six years and ten months in prison for being a member of a terrorist organization. The man applied for asylum in Sweden in 2015, but received a negative asylum decision.

According to Turkish law, the man is a member of the PKK and KCK, i.e. the Kurdistan Workers’ Party and the Union of Kurdistan Communities. The Turkish state news agency Anadolu Ajansı reported on the matter.

According to the media, the man was first taken to the detention center in Mölndal in Sweden. On Friday night, his flight arrived from Stockholm to Istanbul.

The police have taken the man to the Gaziosmanpaşa courthouse.

Finland and Turkey, which is blocking Sweden’s NATO process, has demanded that Finland and Sweden arrest and return to Turkey dozens of Kurds who have worked in the Kurdish party PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization.

Kurds living in Finland and Sweden have expressed their concerns about the situation.