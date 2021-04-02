Turkey Turkey’s wildest project is the Istanbul Canal, to which the Suez Canal will also turn pale

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is known for its flamboyant construction projects, and soon the wildest of the projects is due to materialize.

“It will not be long before the construction of the canal in Istanbul,” said the Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoğlu said last Tuesday in Ankara a Turkish newspaper Daily Sabahin by.

This declaration was preceded by the Minister for the Environment and Urban Affairs Murat Kurumin a statement that the building plan for Kanal Istanbul has been approved.

“We are taking quick steps to enrich our country and our beloved city on Kanal Istanbul,” Kurum said of the messaging service. On Twitter.

Channel Istanbul means the Istanbul Canal. The idea is to offer cargo ships a route from the Black Sea to the Sea of ​​Marmara and vice versa.

Geographers may be wondering: does such a route not already exist, and even as a natural waterway?

Of course, the Bosphorus. It is a fabulous waterway that splits Istanbul in two and at the same time serves as the border between Europe and Asia.

The purpose of the new power project is, if not now removed, then at least to reduce cargo ships from the Bosphorus. According to Sabah, the Istanbul Canal would be able to tow 185 vessels a day, which is somewhat more than the current cargo traffic in the Bosphorus.

Istanbul is a giant city of about 15 million inhabitants, and the canal is to be dug on its western edge. Finnish visitors to Istanbul may be helped to perceive the location by the fact that the canal route runs close to the city’s major airports.

Istanbul the canal is the most mammoth of any mammoth project in modern turkey.

It can be equated with the Panama or Suez Canal. About 50 ships pass through the Suez Canal, which is about 160 kilometers long.

The Istanbul Canal is set to become 45 kilometers long, 25 meters deep and hundreds of meters wide.

The Suez route clogged recently after a huge container ship drifted across the canal. For the Turkish government, the case of the Ever Given is an additional justification for its own canal project: the extra waterway eliminates the risk that shipping traffic between the Black Sea and the Sea of ​​Marmara will stagnate altogether due to a single accident.

Channel The price tag for Istanbul has been reported at ITL 75 billion, or around EUR 7.8 billion. Admittedly, in such massive infrastructure projects, cost estimates tend to be drastically exceeded.

Nothing as mundane as money can hardly stop a channel project. After all, this is President Erdoğan’s favorite child. Erdoğan announced his plans for Kanal Istanbul in the spring of 2011, when he was still prime minister.

Erdoğan has ruled Turkey since 2003, first as prime minister and since 2014 as president. He is fascinated by large-scale projects that consciously evoke images of the mighty sultanswho once ruled the Ottoman Empire.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was behind an honorary company in Ankara in 2016.­

“When a donkey dies, it leaves its saddle behind. When a person dies, he leaves his work behind, ”Erdoğan said at the opening of the giant mosque he built in Istanbul in 2016.

The Çamlıca Mosque seats 37,500 people and is visible from a hill on the Asian side.

The Çamlica Mosque in Istanbul is part of a giant project run by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.­

Saddle has steadily increased in proportion to the size of the donkey.

Erdoğan is 67 years old. His achievements to date in the Sultan include the Presidential Palace, completed in 2014, which has 1,150 rooms.

Turkey’s huge presidential palace was completed in 2014 in the capital, Ankara.­

Bridges over and tunnels under the Bosphorus have been built. They are – of course – huge in size and serve both road and rail transport.

The same series includes Istanbul’s new international airport, which is expected to grow to the largest number of passengers in the world.

Channel Istanbul has been characterized in Turkey by the words “strategic mega-project”.

Precisely because of the scale, the project has also been severely criticized, as the environmental impact is inevitably mega-scale as well.

“We actually call these eco-murder projects,” a Turkish environmental activist Cihan Baysal said in 2018 in the United States National Geographic magazine, which evaluated Kanal Istanbul from an environmental perspective.

The channel’s most influential opponent is the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoğlu, who, to Erdoğan’s great chagrin, was elected to his post from the opposition ranks. The Imamoğlu agency complained about the project in the winter of 2020, but the complaints don’t seem to lead to anything.

American newspaper Timen according to Erdoğan has stated from his opponents that the canal will be built, “whether they liked it or not”.