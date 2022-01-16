Turkey Turkey’s finance minister promises to drop inflation to less than 10% by summer 2023, up from 36% in December

On Friday night, Turkey made large subsidy purchases to strengthen the lira.

Turkey the Treasury minister Nureddin Nebati said inflation in Turkey on Saturday will fall to single digits by the presidential and parliamentary elections in mid-2023.

Inflation in Turkey rose to 36 percent in December.

Nebati also estimates in his speech that more foreign currencies will be converted into Turkish lira in the coming weeks.

Nebati said the government had supported Turkish currency with more than 131 billion, or about 8.5 billion euros in subsidy purchases.

In November annual inflation in Turkey was 21.3 per cent.

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin the state’s monetary policy during the period has been original and contrary to prevailing economic theories.

When inflation has traditionally been fought by raising interest rates so that a higher deposit rate would attract capital to the country for good interest rates, on the contrary, Erdoğan has cut interest rates as inflation has accelerated.

In 2021, the Turkish lira lost 44 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar.

Read more: The Turkish lira sank to a record low, with the central bank once again forced to intervene in the market

Read more: “People are angry” – Historical depreciation of Turkish lira makes Turkish poor

Read more: Inflation in Turkey accelerated to a record high in December – milk prices rose by 75 per cent a year, chicken by 86 per cent