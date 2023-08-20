Sunday, August 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Turkey | Turkey’s Erdoğan is on his way to meet Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Turkey | Turkey’s Erdoğan is on his way to meet Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban

The ratifications of Sweden’s NATO membership in the parliaments of Turkey and Hungary do not seem to be progressing in the coming weeks.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make a one-day working visit to Hungary on Sunday. He will meet the prime minister in Budapest Viktor Orban.

Leaders have to double intending to discuss security, defense industry and economic cooperation.

The visit will be watched with interest at least in Sweden, whose NATO membership is still dependent on the missing ratifications by Turkey and Hungary.

No immediate progress is expected in the matter, as the parliaments of both countries are currently on summer recess.

Erdoğan promised at the Vilnius NATO summit in July that Turkey would ratify Sweden’s membership “as quickly as possible”. However, the Turkish parliament started a recess shortly after this, from which it will not return until the beginning of October.

In Hungary, on the other hand, an attempt was made to put the ratification of Sweden’s membership to a vote at the very end of July. However, the project dried up after Orban’s ruling Fidesz party boycotted the parliamentary session.

See also  Because they are "arrogant and smug."

Under Orban’s leadership, Hungary has taken a different line in the EU and NATO, sympathizing with Russia, and has taken a tight-lipped approach to supporting Ukraine.

Turkey’s Erdoğan has also maintained conversation with the president Vladimir Putin with. However, Turkey has also been a significant arms supplier to Ukraine.


#Turkey #Turkeys #Erdoğan #meet #Hungarys #Prime #Minister #Orban

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Shooting takes place near Ecuadorian presidential candidate

Shooting takes place near Ecuadorian presidential candidate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result