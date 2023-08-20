Turkey | Turkey’s Erdoğan is on his way to meet Hungary’s Prime Minister Orban

The ratifications of Sweden’s NATO membership in the parliaments of Turkey and Hungary do not seem to be progressing in the coming weeks.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will make a one-day working visit to Hungary on Sunday. He will meet the prime minister in Budapest Viktor Orban.

Leaders have to double intending to discuss security, defense industry and economic cooperation.

The visit will be watched with interest at least in Sweden, whose NATO membership is still dependent on the missing ratifications by Turkey and Hungary.

No immediate progress is expected in the matter, as the parliaments of both countries are currently on summer recess.

Erdoğan promised at the Vilnius NATO summit in July that Turkey would ratify Sweden’s membership “as quickly as possible”. However, the Turkish parliament started a recess shortly after this, from which it will not return until the beginning of October.

In Hungary, on the other hand, an attempt was made to put the ratification of Sweden’s membership to a vote at the very end of July. However, the project dried up after Orban’s ruling Fidesz party boycotted the parliamentary session.

Under Orban’s leadership, Hungary has taken a different line in the EU and NATO, sympathizing with Russia, and has taken a tight-lipped approach to supporting Ukraine.

Turkey’s Erdoğan has also maintained conversation with the president Vladimir Putin with. However, Turkey has also been a significant arms supplier to Ukraine.