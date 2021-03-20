Turkey Turkey secedes from Istanbul Convention to combat violence against women – Organization: 300 women murdered last year

Human rights groups are asking women to demonstrate.

Turkey has seceded from the International Covenant on Violence against Women, Domestic Violence and Discrimination. Turkish news agency Anadolu Ajansin by president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed the exit decision on Friday.

The 2011 Istanbul Agreement requires governments to introduce legislation to prosecute perpetrators, including domestic violence and marital rape.

Domestic violence and feminicide are a major problem in Turkey. According to a local NGO, 300 women were murdered in Turkey last year.

By agreement the secession caused angry reactions early Saturday, and women have been asked on social media to protest against the decision.

Representative of the main opposition party CHP Gökçe Gökçen said resigning from the treaty means “women are considered second-class citizens and women are allowed to die”.

Among other things, the Minister for Family Affairs Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk sees that Turkish legislation would already be strong enough to implement the necessary laws, writes state-led Anadolu Ajansi.

According to the Conservatives, the Istanbul Agreement would damage family unity, encourage divorce and give more acceptance to sexual and gender minorities, citing equality.

For almost 20 years, the Islamist and conservative ACP party Erdoğan has taken the country in a more conservative direction.

The Istanbul Agreement of the Council of Europe has previously been signed by 45 countries and the European Union.