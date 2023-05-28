Turkey | Turkey is currently voting for the president in the decisive round of the election – Here are the settings

President Erdoğan started the battle from a leadership position. The ballot boxes close at 5 p.m. The results are expected in the early evening.

The presidential election the decisive second round of voting has begun in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan69, a strong position is being challenged by the opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu74. He has promised to restart democracy and improve relations with Western allies, but also to send refugees out of the country.

In terms of the democracy of the NATO country with a population of 85 million, the election is considered a question of fate.

Erdoğan’s victory has been predicted to mean the development of the country in an increasingly authoritarian direction and the deterioration of the economy. He has also said that he will continue to oppose Sweden’s NATO membership. You can read more about the impact of Erdoğan’s victory from here.

Erdoğan has led Turkey for twenty years. To his supporters, he represents stability.

Editor of HS Ville Similä follow the elections on the ground in Ankara. Preliminary results are expected in the early evening shortly after the ballot boxes have closed at 5 p.m.

President Erdoğan defends his position as the pre-favorite. Opinion polls during the election week predict that he will get more than 50 percent of the vote.

The president defeated his opponent by 4.5 percentage points in the first round of the election on May 14. Came third Sinan Oğan urged his supporters to vote for the sitting president in the last round.

In the first round of the elections, Erdoğan received 49.5 percent of the votes, the head of the school Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu 45 and Oga five percent of the votes.

The fact that the presidential election ends in a second round at all is exceptional in Turkey.

“I voted again for Erdoğan and stability,” a pensioner Faruk Geckel told Reuters in the Kurdish-dominated city of Diyarbakır.

Housewife Tince of Canaan said that he stayed behind Kılıçdaroğlu.

“The change is essential for Turkey to survive the economic crisis and other problems,” Tince told Reuters.

The challenger is Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu

Opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu campaigned for family allowances at an election rally in Ankara on Friday.

Opposition leader Kılıçdaroğlu exceptionally got six parties behind him. He is also supported by the country’s largest Kurdish party HDP.

Kılıçdaroğlu represents the main opposition party, the CHP, which was founded by the founder of the Republic of Turkey Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938).

Kılıçdaroğlu started campaigning with a soft “Gandhi of Turkey” image and promises to strengthen democracy as a counterweight to Erdoğan’s autocratic leadership style. In the second round of the elections, he gave up his soft image. His main promise was to return the refugees to their homeland.

According to the UN, there are nearly four million refugees in Turkey, most of whom have left Syria.

You can read more about Kılıçdaroğlu’s campaign from here.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

President Erdoğan’s supporters are campaigning in Istanbul on Friday.

At least Erdoğan represents stability to his supporters. The president, who survived corruption scandals and an alleged coup attempt, is respected as a strong leader who has remained in power for twenty years.

The president has profiled himself with his anti-terrorism speeches and branded his challenger by claiming that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party PKK and the Gülen movement, which he has accused of attempting a revolution, are behind this. Among other things, they wrote about the topic Al Jazeera and Politico.

Erdoğan has shown himself to be a politician who has a voice connection with both Kiev and Moscow. With the support of the UN, he got Russia to stop blocking grain shipments in the Black Sea.

Despite inflation of more than 80 percent and slow aid to the victims of the spring earthquake, the president’s position remains strong.

“Erdoğan has combined religious and national pride and offers voters aggressive anti-elitism,” said the researcher Nicholas Danforth from Greek foreign policy think tank ELIAMEP to Reuters.