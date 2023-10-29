Turkey | Turkey is celebrating the centenary of the republic – even Erdoğan cannot ignore the national hero Atatürk

Helsinki In October 1923, Sanoma published a one-page news item:

“Constantinople, 29.10. (STT) The People’s Party has approved Mustafa Kemal a proposal for declaring a republic and electing a president who would have the power to elect the prime minister. – Reuters.”

As if to be surer assurance, a small piece of news with almost the same content was repeated right after:

“Angora, 29.10. (STT) The National Assembly has declared a republic with Mustafa Kemal as president. – Reuters.”

News in Helsingin Sanomat on October 31, 1923.

Constantinople and Angora is now known as Istanbul and Ankara.

Mustafa Kemal, on the other hand, later received an additional name: Atatürk. It means “Father of the Turks”.

If the editors of HS had known in the fall of 1923 how far-reaching the upheaval would be, the news would certainly have been spread much more widely.

This Sunday marks exactly one hundred years since the founding of the Republic of Turkey. According to the Turkish government’s communication, the anniversary will be celebrated with, among other things, a drone show over the Bosphorus, a naval parade of a hundred ships in front of Istanbul, and fireworks in different parts of the country.

In 100 years, Turkey has developed from a backward country of 14 million inhabitants to a powerhouse of 85 million inhabitants, which has used its power to, among other things, secure the NATO membership of Finland and Sweden.

One hundred a year later, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (1881–1938) is still Turkey’s celebrated national hero, whose images are everywhere.

The Turkish flag and Kemal Atatürk’s picture on the wall of a travel agency in the town of Kemaliye at the beginning of October.

The worship of Atatürk is actually one of the few things that has remained relatively unchanged in Turkey. Over the years, the cult of personality has reached considerable proportions: in 1997, HS told about a man who boasted that he owned the last cigarette butt that ended up in Atatürk’s fingers.

Atatürk was a radical statesman. He steered Turkey from the ruins of the First World War and the collapsed Ottoman Empire to the path of westernization.

Legislation was Europeanized. The Arabic alphabet was replaced by the Latin alphabet. Taking a surname was made mandatory. Islam was separated from the state, and women got the right to vote. Society became secular in many respects, especially in big cities.

Atatürk’s is said to have led a damp life, and his cause of death was cirrhosis of the liver. British newspaper of The Economist according to the current president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called Atatürk a “drunkard” in recent years.

But even strongman Erdoğan cannot ignore the legacy of a national hero. On Sunday, he will give a celebratory speech and, of course, praise Atatürk’s achievements in it.

However, there is an obvious tension between Erdoğan and Atatürk.

“I believe that anti-secularized society is in Erdoğan’s blood,” said the analyst and columnist interviewed by the news agency AFP. Barçı Yinanç.

“Political Islam has a problem with secularism and the republic,” Yinanç continued. Secularism means worldliness, that the state and religion are kept separate.

“At the beginning of the second century of the republic, we have a government that is not in harmony with the republic,” summed up Yinanç.

Turkey the current leader is in many ways the opposite of Atatürk.

69-year-old Erdoğan is a blameless, devout Muslim who has strengthened the position of Islam in society. For example, the state has supported the establishment of religious schools and removed headscarf restrictions for women.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the parliamentary group of the AK Party he founded on Wednesday in Ankara.

Erdoğan’s rise was timed in the late years of the stormy 20th century. In the last century, power changed several times through military coups, and the de facto rulers of the country were generals.

Erdoğan got his political spurs as mayor of Istanbul – and as a political prisoner after publicly reciting an Islamic poem extolling the will to fight.

The old Islamist party AKP, or Justice and Development Party, founded by Erdoğan won the parliamentary elections in 2002, and the following year Erdoğan became prime minister.

Even so, Erdoğan has not given up power. Since 2014, he has ruled as president and strengthened his grip on power. After the 2016 coup attempt, the grips have been particularly tough.

The monumental presidential palace in Ankara, built by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The picture is from May.

Throughout his political career, Erdoğan has received his support above all from conservative Anatolia, i.e. the countryside on the Asian side of Turkey. Immigrants are also often seen voting for Erdoğan.

Turkey also has a large part of the population that you could just as easily imagine in any European city.

President Erdoğan has repeated in his speeches that the 21st century is “Turkey’s century”.

From the massive construction projects implemented by Erdoğan, it can be concluded that he wants to leave as visible a mark on history as Atatürk.

“Twenty years ago, Erdoğan was an outsider and the state was Atatürk,” summed up the Swedish-Turkish researcher Halil Karaveli In The Economist.

“Now the state is Erdoğan.”