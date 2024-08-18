Turkey | Turkey decided to collect stray dogs off the streets – Mass graves soon began to be discovered

Turkey|With the new law, stray dogs have started to be collected from the streets in Turkey. According to animal rights activists, it’s just an illusion, and in reality there is a mass killing going on.

Turkey the most famous is undoubtedly the stray dog Boywho recently traveled tens of kilometers a day as a free passenger on public transport in Istanbul. The adventures of the city’s common pet were even reported on a US news channel on CNN and the British Broadcasting Corporation on the BBC.

However, the lives of Boji’s fateful companions in Turkey are now at stake, animal rights activists warn.

According to the law that entered into force at the beginning of the month, all dogs without a registered owner will be collected from the streets to shelters until homes are found for the dogs.

According to animal protectors and citizens who have taken up the issue of stray dogs, the law is nothing more than an eyesore. According to them, after the law entered into force, the mass killing of dogs has started in Turkey, because there are not nearly enough shelters.

in Turkey according to the government’s estimate, there are four million stray dogs. Currently, the protections are sufficient according to official data only for a fraction, i.e. about 105,000 dogs.

According to the previous version of the bill, stray dogs collected from the streets could have been euthanized. After fierce opposition and demonstrations, mention of forced sedation ended up being removed. In reality, according to animal rights activists, the deaths of dogs have started.

Mass graves of dogs have already been found in at least three different provinces, in Nigde in central Turkey, in the foothills of the capital Ankara, in Edirne on the border with Greece, and in Silivri, part of Istanbul.

Pictures of the mass graves have been shared on social media, and they have been obtained by animal lovers.

Authorities have said buried animals died of diseases or traffic accidents.

“Our colleagues went there and took photos there. They show that the animals did not die of natural causes, as the local administrations claim, said Hayvanlara Adalet [Oikeutta Eläimille] -association manager”, lawyer Hülya Yalcin for STT.

At the beginning of August, a mass grave of animals was found near Ankara.

An animal protector helps a dog that was found alive near a mass grave of animals.

Traditionally many shops, bakeries or butchers have their own stray dog ​​or cat, which the shopkeeper takes care of. Volunteers bring food they bought with their own money to the animals living on the streets every day.

Animal protection associations have received many contacts from Turks who say that the animal was taken off the street by force or that it disappeared.

“ “Some have seen how the dog they were taking care of is taken away.”

“Some people have seen with their own eyes how the dog they care for is taken away in a city car,” said the founder of the animal protection association Haytap Ahmet Senpolat for STT.

Not everyone likes dogs, and some are afraid of them. There have indeed been cases where a dog has bitten or even killed a person for one reason or another.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told MPs in the spring that in Turkey the risk of getting waterfowl caused by the rabies virus is the same as in African and Asian countries.

“We have a stray dog ​​problem like no other developed country,” he said said, according to the state-run TRT channel.

The former by law, local governments were responsible for vaccinating and neutering stray dogs and cats, after which the animals were allowed back onto the streets with ear tags.

Opponents of the new law hope for a return to the old law and its more effective compliance.

Turkey’s main opposition party CHP delivered on Thursday an official complaint to the Constitutional Court demanding that the new law be annulled as unconstitutional and inhumane.

“This law will still be repealed, but unfortunately many dogs will die before that,” Yalcin believed.