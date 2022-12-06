Turkey | Turkey confirmed: the Kurdish man handed over by Sweden was not on the list of those requested to be handed over by Turkey

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu once again demanded that Finland remove the arms export restrictions imposed on Turkey.

Turkey foreign minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu confirmed the information that the Kurdish man handed over by Sweden to Turkey at the weekend was not on the list of wanted people, reports news agency Reuters.

Turkey’s ruling party AKP is positive Hurries published by list in June of persons that Turkey demanded to be returned. There were 12 people from Finland and 33 from Sweden on the list.

The man returned to Turkey had been sentenced to prison in Turkey for six years and ten months for being a member of a terrorist organization. He had applied for asylum in Sweden in 2015, but received a negative asylum decision.

According to the list, ten of the extradition requests were made based on terrorism suspicions. One is about an armed attack and one is about insulting the Turkish president.

Çavuşoğlu demanded at the press conference that Finland once again also remove the export restrictions on weapons.

Finland has never banned arms exports to Turkey. However, Finland made a decision in 2019 not to grant new arms export licenses to Turkey, like several other EU countries.

Turkey and Hungary are the only NATO countries that have not ratified Finland’s membership.