Turkey | Turkey claims that a man from Tampere insulted President Erdoğan’s honor, requests legal assistance for the third time

The Turkish authorities have again asked the Ministry of Justice of Finland for legal aid in the case of a man from Tampere, even though the Pirkanmaa district court has twice previously rejected a request for legal aid concerning the same person.

Turkey has again sent the Finnish Ministry of Justice a request for legal aid, with the help of which the country tries to hold the Turkish-Finnish man accountable, the president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan defamation.

Both the District Court of Pirkanmaa and the assistant of the interested party, a lawyer Kaarle Gummerus confirm the information to HS. He was the first to tell about it Over.

According to Yle, the latest request in Turkey was dated May 23, i.e. after Turkey started making demands on Finland to secure NATO membership.

The name of the man from Tampere was also mentioned in the list, which was published in the Turkish media at the end of June. The list listed persons whom, according to the media, Turkey wants Finland and Sweden to hand over to Turkey. According to the list, the man from Tampere is accused of defaming the president.

Read more: The information spread on the Internet brought the Tampere man a charge of insulting the honor of the President of Turkey

Pirkanmaan The district court has already rejected a request for legal aid for the same person twice before, the first time in 2019 and the second time in 2021.

Lawyer Gummerus says that the new request for legal aid seems similar to the previous ones, but he is still waiting for official translations of the documents.

According to Yle, with the legal aid request that is currently pending, Turkey is asking Finland for legal aid so that the trial against the man from Tampere could be continued in Turkey.

Turkey has once requested the extradition of a man from Tampere, but the district court rejected the request in 2021. Now Turkey is not asking for extradition, but wants the Finnish court to summon the man for hearing.

A man from Tampere has lived in Finland for over 30 years. He has both Finnish and Turkish citizenship.

A Turkish prosecutor brought charges against a man in Turkey in 2016. According to the prosecutor, the man has published derogatory pictures and comments about the Turkish president on Facebook.

The man denies having committed the crime.

Law Finland will not provide international legal aid if the provision of legal aid would conflict with the principles of human rights and fundamental freedoms. These rights include, among other things, freedom of opinion and freedom of speech.

Finland’s and Turkey’s regulations on freedom of speech are very different.

The district court of Pirkanmaa stated in 2021 that granting legal aid to Turkey in this case would be in conflict with the principles of human rights and fundamental freedoms and against the basic principles of the Finnish legal order.