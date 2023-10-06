Friday, October 6, 2023
Turkey | Turkey carried out new airstrikes against the Syrian Kurds

October 6, 2023
Turkey announced the new strikes a day after the US shot down a Turkish airliner in the area.

Turkey has carried out new airstrikes against the Syrian Kurds on Friday, the country’s Ministry of Defense says.

According to Turkey, the attacks are a retaliation for the bomb attack on Ankara last Sunday, which was claimed by the Kurdish organization PKK.

Read more: A suicide bomber attacked the Ministry of Interior in Ankara – Erdoğan’s speech was not cancelled

Turkey says it struck 15 Kurdish targets in northern Syria on Friday evening. The new strikes were announced just hours after Turkey’s foreign minister Hakan Fida had discussed with his US official brother by Antony Blinken with the Turkish plane shot down by the United States in Syria on Thursday.

The dispute was the first of its kind between the two countries.

According to the United States, the Turkish drone had flown towards the US troops in a restricted area, which is why the US fighter jets eventually shot the drone down as a potential threat less than half a kilometer away from the troops.

Read more: The US shot down a Turkish drone in Syria

NATO allies The relationship between the United States and Turkey has already been tested in Syria, where Turkey has been at war against Kurdish forces supported by the United States.

The Syrian Kurdish forces have been crucial in the fight against the extremist organization Isis, but Turkey considers them extensions of the PKK, which is classified as a terrorist organization. According to Turkey, the two perpetrators who died in the Ankara bombing were from Syria.

