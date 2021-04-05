Turkey Turkey arrested 10 retired admirals who criticized the Istanbul Canal Plan

Opponents fear the channel will undermine the Montreaux Convention, which guarantees free movement for civilian ships from the Mediterranean to the Black Sea.

In Turkey arrested on Monday 10 former admirals who had signed an open letter criticizing the new canal plan. In addition, four admirals have been ordered to report to the police.

The 104 retired admirals who signed the letter have been accused of mixing politics and the military.

In the letter, the admirals said that the planned Istanbul Canal, which would bypass the Bosphorus, threatened the Montreaux Convention, which guarantees the free movement of civilian ships between the Mediterranean and the Black Sea and regulates the movement of military ships.

According to the NTV channel, detainees are accused of “using force and violence” to overthrow the constitutional order.

Prosecutors say the admirals are suspected of agreeing to commit a crime against state security and constitutional order.

Turkey the administration reacted strongly to the letter on Sunday. Spokesman for the President Ibrahim Kalinin according to the letter is reminiscent of “times of coups”.

“They should know better that our esteemed country and its representatives will never accept such an attitude,” Kalin tweeted.

“Such a letter serves no purpose except to erode our democracy, undermine the morale and motivation of the Turkish army, and please our enemies,” the Turkish Ministry of Defense commented.

The Turkish army has long seen itself as the guarantor of the country’s secular constitution. The military made three coups between 1960 and 1980. An authoritarian president Recep Tayyip Erdoğanin the administration survived a coup attempt in 2016.

The Admirals’ letter has been considered the most significant military intervention in politics since the coup attempt.

Istanbul the canal is one of President Erdoğan’s great infrastructure dreams, and a plan to build it was approved last month.

According to the authorities, the canal would be needed to ease the pressure of shipping through the Bosphorus. The new canal would be 45 kilometers long and cost ITL 75 billion, or EUR 8.4 billion.

The Bosphorus is very busy: last year more than 38,000 vessels passed through it, or more than a hundred vessels a day. There have also been several waterborne accidents in Salmi in recent years.

Among other things Mayor of Istanbul, the opposition party CHP Ekrem İmamoğlu strongly opposes the new channel.

Opponents of the canal claim, on the one hand, the damage that its construction would cause to nature, but also that the new waterway would create uncertainty as to the future interpretation of the Montreaux Convention. The canal would allow ships to move between seas without passing through the waters covered by the agreement.

Analyst at the German Marshall Fund Ozgur Unluhisarciklin it is unclear to what extent the channel would actually threaten the agreement.

“Montreaux is an agreement that guarantees the security of Turkey. Even if the new channel is not covered by the agreement, Turkey must respect its terms, ”he told AFP.

If the agreement is considered to apply to a new canal, for example, according to Unluhisarcikli, Turkey could not demand fairway charges from ships.