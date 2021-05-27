The changes that have been made to the all-inclusive system in hotels may persist even after the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor of the Turkish city of Bodrum Ahmet Aras said. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, we are talking about an innovation introduced in most hotels – the prohibition of vacationers to impose their own food, for them now waiters do it. “I think the system will continue to work on the same principle,” admitted Aras. He noted that this can create additional difficulties for the hotel staff, but from the point of view of hygiene and quality of service, this has its advantages.

The Mayor of Bodrum added that tourism in the city is now safe, about 90 percent of accommodation facilities have been checked and have safety certificates.

Earlier, a representative of the Federation of Hoteliers of Turkey said that the country’s hotels will not abandon the all-inclusive system due to the introduced coronavirus restrictions. At the same time, restaurants can change the number and method of serving dishes, discussing this with tour operators.

There is currently a strict lockdown in Turkey. However, information appeared about its possible cancellation on May 17 and a new influx of tourists from foreign countries. It was noted that some restrictions may remain – in particular, visitors would be asked to order food from the menu instead of the buffet.

On April 12, Russia announced the restriction of flights with Turkey until June 1 due to the outbreak of coronavirus infection. According to Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, two regular flights a week from Moscow to Istanbul and from Istanbul to Moscow will remain between the countries.