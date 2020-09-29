The Istanbul Prosecutor’s Office has filed an accusation against six new suspects of Saudi nationality for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on October 2, 2018, the newspaper ‘Milliyet’ reported on Tuesday. This is an accusation against six people who would join the twenty defendants who have already been tried in absentia in Turkey since last July.

Among the new defendants are two officials from the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, for whom the prosecution requests aggravated life imprisonment for “premeditated murder with savage torture.” The Turkish authorities believe that the two diplomats were part of the team that perpetrated the murder from the Saudi journalist.

For the remaining four suspects, accused of tampering with evidence at the crime scene, he asks for sentences of between six months and five years in prison.

Last July, a trial in absentia against twenty suspects, including two former advisers to the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán.

For its part, justice Saudi recently commuted to penalties of 7 to 20 years in prison the death sentences that he had handed down against eight convicted for the murder. Khashoggi, a contributor to the American newspaper ‘Washington Post’ critical of the Saudi monarchy, was assassinated on October 2, 2018 at his country’s consulate in Istanbul, where he entered to collect documentation he needed for his wedding.

According to leaks published by the Turkish press at the time, a team of hit men from Riyadh tortured the 59-year-old dissident journalist, he killed him by suffocating him with a plastic bag and immediately dismembered the body to make him disappear, although it has not been clarified in what way since his remains have not been found so far.