Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the republic will purchase 50 million doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine. It is reported by the Turkish TV channel NTV.

The first delivery is expected in May, and all 50 million doses will be delivered to Turkey within six months. Koca announced the country’s intention to purchase the drug on April 22.

Coronavirus vaccination in Turkey began on January 14. A vaccine produced by the American company Pfizer and a Chinese drug Sinovac are now registered in the country. As of April, about eight million people, or about 10 percent of the population, are fully vaccinated in the country.

Turkey has seen a steady increase in the incidence of COVID-19 since February. On April 21, the country’s Ministry of Health announced a record number of deaths from coronavirus – 362; Tens of thousands of infections are recorded every day. A full lockdown has been in effect for Turkish citizens since April 23rd. During the period of the restrictive measures, the population is allowed to leave their homes only for valid reasons and only during the period from 10 am to 5 pm.