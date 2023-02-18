Turkey: three people are rescued alive after 296 hours under the rubble

Three people, including a child, have been rescued alive this Saturday after 296 hours trapped under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Antioquia due to the strong earthquakes that devastated the region thirteen days ago.

This was reported by the official Anadolu agency, specifying that the rescue teams managed to save a man, a woman and a child who had been left under the ruins of the building of apartments where they lived.

The 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes that shook eleven Turkish provinces on February 6 have killed at least 39,772 people in this Eurasian country, according to the Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu.

(Also: Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: survivors sleep outdoors and under trees).

Together with the nearly 5,000 fatalities registered so far in Syria, the total figure is now over 45,000 and, according to experts, it will still rise considerably as tens of thousands of bodies remain under the rubble of collapsed buildings. which makes these earthquakes the worst catastrophe that the region has experienced in more than a century.

EFE

