Istanbul, Turkey.- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened on Monday to launch a ground operation in Syria after shelling Kurdish positions in that country and in Iraq and after rockets hit a border town in Turkey.

“It is not a question of this operation being limited solely to an air operation,” the head of state told Turkish journalists who accompanied him on the return trip from Qatar, where he attended the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

“The competent units, our Ministry of Defense and our general staff will decide together on the power with which our ground forcesThey must act, added the president.

“We have already warned: those who bother us in our territory will pay for it,” he insisted.

Erdogan’s remarks come after rocket fire from Syria hit the Turkish border town of Karamis on Monday, leaving two dead and six injuredaccording to the regional governor.

The assault takes place the day after Turkey launched a series of attacks against bases of Kurdish groups on the border with Syria and Iraq, from where Ankara claims “terrorist” attacks were launched, referring to the istanbul bombing on November 13.

At least 35 people were killed and 70 wounded in the Turkish airstrikes, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), which has an extensive network of sources in Syria.

The US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) was one of the targets of the shelling, telling AFP that Turkey had resumed attacks on Monday.

Thousands of people gathered Monday to bury 11 people who died in the Syrian city of Al Malikiya, in the northeast, during the shelling.

According to an AFP journalist, the bodies were wrapped in the red white and green flag of the Kurds.

– “70 planes and drones” –

The Turkish offensive, dubbed “Operation Claw-Sword”, occurs after the explosion last Sunday in the center of Istanbul, in which six people died and 81 were injured.

Turkey blames the PKK for the attack, the deadliest in five years and which awakened painful memories of a wave of attacks in the country between 2015 and 2017 which were attributed mostly to Kurdish militants and jihadists from the Islamic State group.

But no individual or group has claimed responsibility and both the PKK and the YPG — the People’s Protection Units, seen by Ankara as an extension of the PKK — deny any involvement in the attack.

Turkish shelling also targeted PKK bases in the Kandil, Asos and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq and YPG bases in Kobane, Tal Rifaat, Jazira and Derik in Syria, according to the Turkish Defense Ministry.

Erdogan indicated on Monday that “consultations” were underway with a view to intensifying the military response.

In Sunday’s operation, “70 planes and drones” were used, which entered “140 km into northern Iraq and 20 km into northern Syria,” he said.

The Turkish leader stated on the other hand that he had not had “any discussion” with the US president, Joe Bidennor with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putinabout that operation.

Turkey’s latest military offensive could create problems in Ankara’s relations with its Western allies, particularly the United States, which has relied mainly on Syrian Kurdish militias in its fight against Islamic State (IS) jihadists.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan often accuses Washington of arming Kurdish fighters.

Russia, for its part, backs pro-regime militias in the region.

The German government urged Turkey on Monday to act “proportionately and in accordance with international law.”