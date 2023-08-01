Tuesday, August 1, 2023
Turkey | The gunman assaulted an employee of the Swedish consulate

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 1, 2023
World Europe
One employee was seriously injured when an armed man attacked him at the Swedish consulate.

Swedish an attack took place at the consulate in Izmir, Turkey on Tuesday, the Swedish Broadcasting Company reports, among others SVT and a Turkish newspaper Habertürk quoting Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet.

According to SVT, a Turkish employee belonging to the consulate’s staff was seriously injured in the attack.

According to Habertürk, the gunman had come to the consulate to apply for a visa. When he didn’t get what he wanted, he attacked a female worker with a gun.

According to the Turkish TV channel NTV, the perpetrator of the attack has been arrested, reports SVT.

