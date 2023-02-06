The historic Gaziantep Castle is gone. Swept away by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck southeast Turkey and whose epicenter is the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş. This magnificent settlement was part of Turkey’s Unesco World Heritage Site and suffered severe damage from the powerful earthquake and aftershocks in the south of the country. Some of the ramparts in the east, south and southeast parts of the historic Gaziantep Castle in central Sahinbey district were destroyed, debris was scattered on the street. The stronghold houses the military history museum. While the ramparts in the east, south and southeast parts of the castle in central Şahinbey district were destroyed by the earthquake, debris was scattered on the road.

The iron railings around the courtyard were scattered on the surrounding sidewalks. The retaining wall next to the castle also collapsed. Large cracks were observed in some ramparts after the earthquake. On the other hand, the dome and eastern wall of the historic Şirvani Mosque next to the castle, which is said to have been built in the 17th century, has partially collapsed.