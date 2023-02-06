On Monday evening, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a seven-day national mourning in the country, after the earthquake that has so far left 2,316 people dead in Turkey and 1,348 in Syria.
According to a decree issued by the government, flags will fly at half-mast until Sunday evening, February 12th.
The devastating earthquake struck southern Turkey at dawn on Monday, with a magnitude of 7.7.
And the Turkish authorities announced on Monday-Tuesday night that more than 2,316 people were killed and more than 13,000 injured, in addition to the destruction of 6,000 thousand buildings as a result of the earthquake.
A large number of countries offered to help Ankara remove the aftermath of the earthquake.
