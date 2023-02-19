Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Agency (AFAD) said on Sunday that the total number of people in Turkey who died in the devastating earthquake has reached 40,689.
AFAD head Yunus Sezer told reporters in Ankara that search and rescue efforts in nine quake-ravaged provinces have ended, except for Kahramanmaraş and Hatay.
It is believed that more than 1.2 million people have been evacuated from the disaster area in southeastern Turkey. Sezer said more than a million local residents are currently living in temporary shelters in the quake-hit provinces.
