Turkey | The attack in Istanbul may also be reflected in Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO processes, the researcher estimates

Toni Alaranta, a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, estimates that the attack in Istanbul combines all the subjects of Turkey’s heartburn in the same story.

in Istanbul the bombing seen on Sunday was not completely unexpected. This is the opinion of a senior researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute, specializing in Turkey Toni Alaranta.

The pressure against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK, has increased recently, when Turkey has, among other things, carried out targeted attacks against the party’s important actors.

At the same time, there has been no ongoing political process to resolve the Kurdish question.

“There will be a backlash at some point. Something like this can be expected in the future,” says Alaranta.

According to him, the attack can be a way for the PKK to show that it is not possible to transfer the fight against terrorism to Syria and Iraq.

“If there is no political process, then we will also strike inside Turkey and show that even ordinary citizens cannot get the Kurdish issue completely off the agenda”, Alaranta estimates.

On Sunday At least six people were killed and more than 80 wounded in the attack in central Istanbul, on the busy shopping street of Istiklal, news agencies said.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu blamed the PKK and its Syrian sister organization the YPG for the attack, according to Reuters.

According to him, the order for the attacks was given from Kobanê in northern Syria, where Turkish forces have carried out attacks against the YPG in recent years.

The suspected perpetrator was told according to Turkish media was also on his way to Greece.

The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization in the EU and the US, unlike the Syrian PYD party and the YPG.

Among other things, Reuters reported later on Monday that the PKK denied its involvement in the attack. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) also denied involvement.

Alaranta commented on the matter before this. He told STT that, for example, the extremist organization Isis or other extremist Islamist groups operating in Syria could also have been behind the attack.

In Alaranta’s opinion, it would be worthwhile for the time being to keep the ice in the hat when supporting the attack.

“All these [Turkin] the subjects of heartburn are in the same story. It often occurs to me that how can this fit in so well with everything that Turkey is doing at the moment,” he says.

Alaranta says that he paid attention in the coverage of the attack to, among other things, Turkey’s strong reaction when the United States expressed its condolences for the attacks.

The relationship between Turkey and the United States has been strained by the fact that the United States has supported the YPG in Syria as part of the fight against the extremist organization ISIS.

According to Reuters, Soylu equated the message of the United States to that “the murderer is one of the first to arrive at the scene of the crime.”

“I think it’s a really drastic bet. In my opinion, it means that Turkey now wants to signal even more strongly to the United States in particular that it is not satisfied with this situation in Syria.”

This way, the attacks can also be reflected in Finland’s and Sweden’s NATO processes, Alaranta believes.

“One might assume that [presidentti Recep Tayyip] Erdoğan will press even harder the argument that Turkey’s security concerns have not been taken seriously, and now is the time to take them seriously,” says Alaranta.

“If he wants to, he has one more big argument here to continue that hard work and blocking the process. And I think it is then connected to signaling to the United States.”

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Finland Pekka Haavisto (vihr) said at a press conference on Monday that he does not think the Istanbul bombing will affect the ratification process, “other than that Turkey underlines even more the importance of its terrorism argument”.

Turkey is, along with Hungary, one of the last member states that have not ratified the membership of Finland and Sweden. Turkey has repeatedly demanded concrete steps from countries in the fight against terrorism.

In the memorandum of understanding signed between the three at the Madrid summit in the summer, Turkey, Finland and Sweden agreed that the latter would not support the YPG or the PYD.

Turkey has now expressed its satisfaction with, for example, how The Swedish foreign minister recently distanced himself in very clear words to the Kurdish organizations in question.

Alaranta would consider it desirable that NATO would also play a bigger role in the future in solving the Kurdish issue and in creating a political process. Recently, the handling of Turkey’s terrorism concerns has largely been left on the shoulders of Finland and Sweden.

“Such a one-off speech about the NATO circle and [pääsihteeri Jens] Stoltenberg saying that Turkey’s concerns are understood and that terrorism must be taken seriously, then it is too one-sided in the long run.”

“Yes, NATO should have some sort of line where Turkey is forced into that political process.”

Also Turkish scientist Murat Yeşiltaş links the attacks in the light of the information now received to Turkey’s anti-terrorist operations in northern Iraq and northern Syria and interprets them as a reaction to this.

Yeşiltaş serves as the director of foreign policy research at the SETA think tank, which is considered close to the Turkish regime.

He believes that the attack is now likely to lead to the acceleration of Turkey’s fight against terrorism both outside Turkey and inside the country.

He does not directly take a position on the NATO process.

Yeşiltaş states that Finland is treated differently in Turkey than Sweden, because among European countries, Finland is considered a country that does not support the activities of the PKK. Now Sweden is also tightening its anti-terrorism legislation, which Yeşiltaş believes will please Turkey.

He believes that the attack could at least lead to a change in European rhetoric. This would be the case if the information about the attack convinced European countries that Turkey was also right about the terrorist nature of the YPG.

Both Yeşiltaş and Alaranta believe that the attack may also have domestic political effects in Turkey.

in Turkey next summer’s elections are expected. Yeşiltaş reminds that Kurdish votes are very important in these elections. The attack could make cooperation between the Kurdish party HDP and the rest of the opposition difficult.

The cooperation of the groups would make it difficult for President Erdoğan’s job in the elections.

Alaranta refers to the same thing.

“Bridge [iskulla] it is possible to block the cooperation of the opposition and Kurdish groups, which is likely to be tried in some form to influence the elections”, he says.