Russian submarine sails off Turkish coast in February

Turkey temporarily closed freighter traffic across the Bosphorus on Saturday to retrieve and investigate a floating object suspected of being a sea mine off the coast of Ukraine. “In the morning of March 26, a commercial civilian ship detected a mine-like object in the waters of the Bosphorus and a team of submariners immediately moved to the scene,” the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar confirmed that it was a mine, although he did not specify its origin. The object was taken to a safe area. “Once the investigation established that it was an old mine, our underwater teams began decommissioning it. We discussed the matter with both Russian and Ukrainian authorities,” Akar said in a video released by his ministry.

During the operation, authorities closed off freighter traffic on the Bosphorus in both directions, Turkish broadcaster NTV reported, specifying that the alleged mine was located in the Sariyer district, where the Bosphorus connects to the Black Sea. Hours later, the waterway was reopened and “maritime traffic continues without incident”, according to Akar.

Last Monday (21), authorities warned of the possibility that sea currents could transport to the Turkish coast some of the sea mines that were part of the defense of the Ukrainian city of Odessa against Russian attacks and that are believed to have been ripped from their anchors by a storm. Bulgaria also issued a similar warning, although experts said the mines could not arrive until the end of the month.